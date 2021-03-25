DG PDA directed to demolish improper commercial buildings without parking facility

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz and Director General Peshawar Development Authority appeared before Peshawar High Court in case regarding cleaning of canals of the city, on Thursday.

The competent authorities appeared on call-off notice of two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Naeem Anwar while hearing various petitions regarding different issues faced by the residents of Peshawar.

Director PDA informed the court that first phase of cleanliness drive of canals will be start from 15 May 2021 at Hazarkhwani canal.

During hearing Chief Justice remarked that why should not authorities take action without intervention of judiciary and added that it’s bad governance.

The Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that cleanliness drive of canals is initiated on the directions of the court. Chief Justice also remarked that why should provincial government not take action at their own.

Chief Justice PHC inquired from Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz that what are doing competent authorities without court directions. Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed PHC that he personally chaired five meetings regarding cleanliness of canals in Peshawar.

Chief Secretary added that a comprehensive plan for cleanliness drive of canals is finalized and competent authorities have been directed to conduct litigation and anti-encroachment operation in this regard.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured the court that he will arrange meeting with competent authorities and will inform PHC on progress in this regard.

Director General PDA informed PHC that four spots are identified for parking plazas at University road and land is acquired for the purpose.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid directed DG PDA to demolish improper commercial buildings without car parking facility and ensure restoration of basements at commercial buildings which is using for other purposes.

During hearing of another petition seeking provision for construction basement in commercial plaza for parking Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that people are parking vehicles on main road while shopping on Jamrud road which is disturbing flow of traffic due to lack of parking facility at shopping centers.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that Jamrud Road was in flood during last rainfall which has created hurdles both for pedestrians and transport.

During hearing Chief Justice remarked leakage and entering of rainwater to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations was reported at both print and broadcast media and added that it had created hurdles during recent rainfall. had reported the situation of BRT stations during last rainfall in Peshawar.