DG’s IAEA arrives at Chernobyl nuclear plant

VIENNA: Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he had arrived at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

“Today marks 36 years since the Chernobyl accident, the worst in the history of nuclear energy. I am here to honor the memory of the victims of a nuclear accident and all those who work tirelessly to restore and protect this place,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I was honoured to meet the #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant staff and personally thank them for their resilience and courage during such extremely difficult times. They have my and @IAEAorg ‘s full respect and admiration: they are heroes.”

A mission of IAEA experts led by Grossi arrived in Ukraine and the Chernobyl NPP to deliver technical equipment, conduct radiological measurements of the terrain and re-store the International Ato-mic Energy Agency nuclear safeguards monitoring system at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which the Russian military held for five weeks before their withdrawal from the facility on March 31.

As noted in the IAEA, Grossi leads the agency’s mission in Ukraine to prevent the threat of a nuclear incident due to the Russian military operation. The threat of the spread of radiation in Ukraine is currently not recorded.

