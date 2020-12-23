Dhabeji project to generate 1b dollars investment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Dhabeji Special Economic Zone pre bid meeting was held on Wednesday in hotel Marriott Karachi.

Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), a Priority Project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is well on course to be developed under Public Private Partnership through an international competitive bidding process. The Government of Sindh, despite COVID outbreak, has received huge interest and a number of bids are expected from potential investors.

Dhabeji SEZ is the most viable and commercially well connected SEZ in Pakistan. The zone will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan. This project also enjoys the unconditional support of the Government of Sindh.

The federal government has already approved funds of around Rs. 4.3 billion to construct a dedicated grid for the SEZ which will provide up to 250 MWs of power at zero point of the project, to be completed by 2023. Additionally, the funds of PKR 429 million have been approved for SSGC to supply up to 15 MMCFD at the doorstep of the project, to be completed by Dec 2021. 10 MGD water connection being provided by government of Sindh through a dedicated water line.

A Jetty to connect Port Qasim alongside Dhabeji zone from creekside is envisaged to facilitate export-oriented industries. In addition, a dedicated railway cargo deck from the zone to ML1 near Dhabeji junction (Mainline1) is being planned to provide direct logistical connectivity with upcountry for transportation of finished goods.

Dhabeji project to generate 1 billion dollars investment, besides, it will generate 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. The development cost of the project is approximately 120 million dollars.

It may be noted that the developer for this mega project will be finalized with the support of the National Development & Reform Commission of China as part of the industrial cooperation phase of CPEC. The project is being executed through SEZMC on behalf of Government of Sindh.

The participants were briefed about the project highlights and transaction structure. Additionally, a Q&A session was also held to address the queries of the potential bidders

The pre bid meeting was attended by more than 100 representatives of interested companies, besides, Director General Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, government of Sindh,Board Members of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC), along with the Advisory consortium comprised of EY Fords Rhodes, RIAA & EA Consulting. A significant turnout of potential investors including multinational companies and major Pakistani companies was witnessed.

The event was organized in coordination with BOI Islamabad, foreign investors, and Pakistan’s commercial and trade officers in China, UAE, and other countries participated through video link.