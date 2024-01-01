Dhoom 4 enters pre-production with Ranbir Kapoor in main role

(Web Desk): The highly anticipated ‘Dhoom 4’ has officially entered its pre-production stage under the leadership of Aditya Chopra at Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Known for revolutionising the action type in Indian cinema, the Dhoom franchise has evolved since its inception in 2004 with the original film featuring John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

According to Indian media the latest instalment, subtitled “Dhoom Reloaded,” will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, marking a significant shift for the series.

Ranbir will portray the antagonist. “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy,” according to a source.

Th upcoming movie will not include any of the original cast members, instead it would include new cast with two prominent heroes from the younger generation as cop buddies.

With the core story now locked, the team is set to move into the casting phase.

Dhoom 4 aims to deliver not only the biggest entry in the franchise but also a tentpole feature that meets global standards for Indian cinema.

Dhoom 4 is set to be a milestone in Ranbir Kapoor’s career, marking his 25th film.