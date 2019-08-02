Dia Mirza and Sahil announce their separation

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha got married 11 years back and the couple was often spotted in each other’s company attending events, weddings and parties. But after spending over a decade together, the couple has decided to mutually split.

Dia took to social media to release an official statement about the same. The statement read, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect.

While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond we share with each other. We thank our family and friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter. Thank you. Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha.”

Courtesy: (Filmfare)