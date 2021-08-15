Diana Beltrán Herrera’s flora and fauna in intricately cut paper

Monitoring Desk

Colombian artist Diana Beltrán Herrera (previously) adds to her growing collection of intricate paper sculptures with new plant and animal life. From her studio in Bristol, the artist and designer recreates lifelike reproductions of turacos, monarchs, and various species with nearly perfect precision. Innumerable fringed strips become feathers, faint scores mimic delicate creases in petals, and layers of bright paper form brilliantly colored plumes, creating a colorful and diverse ecosystem of wildlife from around the world.

Prints, jigsaw puzzles, and cards are available in Beltrán Herrera’s shop, and you can see more of her recent commissions and personal projects on Behance and Instagram.

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

© Diana Beltrán Herrera

Courtesy: Colossal