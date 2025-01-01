Diaz ends goal drought as Liverpool move seven points clear

LIVERPOOL (AFP): Liverpool moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as Luis Diaz ended his goal drought to spark a tense 2-1 win against struggling Wolves on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side got back on track after an unexpectedly poor week thanks to Diaz’s first goal in 2025 and yet another Mohamed Salah strike. Diaz opened the scoring early in the first half at Anfield as the Colombian forward finally scored for the 13th time this term after 10 games without a goal.

While Diaz has struggled to find the net, Salah is in red-hot form and his penalty before the interval took the Egypt star to 28 goals in all competitions this season. Matheus Cunha netted in the second half for fourth-bottom Wolves, but although Liverpool looked tired in a disjointed, nervous, climax, they held on for a valuable victory.

Liverpool had gone two games without a win: an embarrassing FA Cup fourth round loss at second tier Plymouth last weekend and the stormy 2-2 draw at Everton on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Leicester on Saturday had applied a little more pressure on Liverpool. The Reds responded to Arsenal’s challenge as they moved a step closer to a record-equalling 20th English title.

Liverpool, who last won the Premier League in 2020, will be within touching distance of the crown if they take maximum points from trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City before hosting Newcastle over the course of the next 10 days.

Liverpool boss Slot was in the dug-out despite being charged with abusive behaviour after angrily approaching referee Michael Oliver on the pitch following the Merseyside derby. Slot was furious that James Tarkowski’s stoppage-time equaliser was not disallowed because of a possible push by Toffees striker Beto on Reds defender Ibrahima Konate.

Slot had urged Liverpool to use their “anger” from the painful end to the Everton game as fuel to get back on track against Wolves. They didn’t have to wait long to light the fuse as Diaz bagged his first league goal at Anfield since September.

Liverpool dig deep

In the 15th minute, Diaz picked out Salah and his return pass took a wicked deflection off Toti Gomes.

Diaz stumbled forward to chest the ball past Wolves keeper Jose Sa as it barely trickled over the line. It was hardly a work of art but Diaz wasn’t complaining about the scruffy nature of the strike.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai nearly netted with a more eye-catching effort, striding forward with purpose before drilling a low shot just wide. The Reds were rampant and Sa repelled Jota’s drive at the near post after Robertson’s cross caused panic in the Wolves defence.

Wolves couldn’t stem the tide as Liverpool went further ahead in the 37th minute. Wolves claimed Emmanuel Agbadou was pushed by Diaz before he raced into the area and was tripped by Sa. But VAR ignored their protests and Salah flicked the penalty down the middle with a flamboyant flourish.

Salah has seven goals in his last six games, underlining his immense value to Liverpool as his contract winds towards its conclusion at the end of the season.

Wolves debutant Marshall Munetsi wasted a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit early in the second half.

Munetsi was sent clean through by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, but Alisson Becker raced off his line to make a fine save.

Jota appeared to have won a penalty when Agbadou’s challenge sent him sprawling, but VAR overturned the decision as replays showed he had dived.

Liverpool had lost their momentum and Cunha took advantage, evading Ryan Gravenberch and curling a superb finish into the far corner in the 67th minute.

That set up a fraught finale for Liverpool, who had to dig deep to secure a fourth win in their last five league games.