Did Salman Khan charge ‘1000 crore’ INR for ‘Bigg Boss 16’?

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan, has spoken out against his compensation for hosting the hit reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Salman Khan, who has been a part of Bigg Boss for 13 years, has requested 1000 crore Indian rupees for season 16, according to press reports in India in recent days.

Actor reportedly wanted a 3 times rise in pay from the management and is determined that he won’t agree to host the show until his pay is enhanced by that amount.

A the press conference scheduled to reveal the Bigg Boss 16 guests on Tuesday, Salman Khan declared that “If I get this much money, I won’t work for the rest of my life.”

Salman claimed that this is all are rumors, I did not pay even a quarter of it.