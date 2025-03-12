Differences of opinion exist in every party, says Hamid Raza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza has stated that internal differences exist in every party and without them, a party cannot be truly democratic.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News, he emphasized that all political figures have independent opinions.

He dismissed speculations about a deal, asserting that PTI founder would be released through legal proceedings, not any settlement.

Raza further revealed that four meetings were held last week regarding protests and an opposition alliance.

He also criticisd restrictions on political leaders, stating that for the past six months, they have not been allowed to meet the PTI founder.