Digital culture fix: Louvre Abu Dhabi makes sure staying at home won’t get dull

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: The Louvre Abu Dhabi is making sure that self-isolation doesn’t have to come at the cost of culture.

This month, the cultural institution rolled out its digital offering, which includes free access to more content via virtual tours, video, audio and downloadable activities so that art aficionados can get their culture fix from home.

“While Louvre Abu Dhabi is temporarily closed, our mission of sharing stories of cultural connections continues,” said Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi in a statement. “Turning to art in difficult times can be truly inspiring and rewarding.”

Indeed, as the global community continues to weather the coronavirus pandemic, government mandates such as self-isolating, social distancing and staying at home can undoubtedly take a toll on one’s mental health. Research has shown that art can have positive effects on mental and physical wellbeing in addition to stimulating the mind.

“This development brings Louvre Abu Dhabi’s artworks and exhibitions to audiences around the world, ensuring that the museum remains accessible. “Louvre Abu Dhabi has been developing and adding to its digital offerings, providing further access to rich content and enhancing the experience for our audiences from the comfort of their own homes,” added Rabaté in the statement.

New features in the museum’s expanded digital offering includes a 360-degree virtual tour of the museum’s latest international exhibition, “Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry Between East and West,” which is available online.

In this virtual tour, online visitors can navigate throughout the entire exhibition and select 18 of the artworks, which includes the 15th-century “Ottoman Horse Armour,” on view for a closer look by clicking on a digital tag.

The expanded digital program also includes “Make and Play,” a series of short educational videos, audio recordings sharing in-depth stories of art pieces, and kid-friendly activities, including coloring pages, that parents can download for their home-bound children to keep them entertained and stimulated amid school closures.

To make sure the museum remains even more accessible, Louvre Abu Dhabi also launched a mobile application that contains more than 150 audio pieces, videos, text, pictures and 3D views of the museum’s architecture and artwork, and is available in seven languages including English, Arabic, French and German.

The move by Louvre Abu Dhabi follows in the footsteps of many museums and galleries that have decided to turn digital in recent weeks, including Dubai-based institution Alserkal Avenue.

The museum first shuttered its doors last month. Initially, it was announced that the Emirati capital’s cultural sites would close from March 14 until March 31, but it was later announced that the closures were extended for an indefinite amount of time.

Courtesy: (Arabnews)