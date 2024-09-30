Digital meets heritage in ‘A Journey A Slope’ exhibition

ISTANBUL (AA) : Vision Art Platform is hosting the exhibition “A Journey A Slope” by Ahmet Rüstem and Hakan Sorar, presenting the use of digital technology in connecting it with archaeological forms and heritage.

The showcase by Ahmet Rüstem Ekici and Hakan Sorar is creating a significant agenda in the contemporary art scene, particularly for their innovative use of digital technologies in engaging with archaeological forms and cultural heritage.

The artists, who merge ancient symbols with modern techniques, offer a powerful commentary on the ways history, identity, and culture are constructed and transformed, creating works that both draw from tradition and look toward the future.

From an art history perspective, their works are part of a long tradition of artists who are inspired by the past while simultaneously challenging and reinterpreting it.

The exhibition “A Journey A Slope” displayed at Vision Art Platform, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 30, 2024. (Courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

Culturally, their use of symbols such as gravestones, flowers and scissors, signifies the complex interaction between tradition and innovation, showing that cultural heritage is a dynamic and evolving structure. Their works provide an insight into how identities are constructed and negotiated, while anthropologically exploring the meanings of bodies, objects, and rituals in different cultural contexts.

Ultimately, Ekici and Sorar’s works demonstrate how the past and present are interconnected, and how digital technologies can be used to both preserve and transform cultural heritage.

In doing so, they invite us to reconsider our relationship with history, identity, and the world around us, while offering profound explorations of the human condition.

The exhibition, curated by Fırat Arapoğlu can be visited at Vision Art Platform in Akaretler quarter of Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district until Nov. 1, 2024.