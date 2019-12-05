‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign to be inaugurated today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday (today) will inaugurate ‘Digital Pakistan’ campaign.

According to reports, the inauguration ceremony will be held at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

Under the Digital Pakistan campaign correspondence between government departments, which was previously done on paper, will be made digital.

The project will function under the Ministry of Information Technology. The Prime Minister had assigned the task to the IT Ministry in August which completely the project in three months.