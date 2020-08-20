Asfandyar Khan

After COVID-19, we are adapting to the ‘New Normal’ as we need to refocus our energies to sustain the new set up whether it is for work, education or even for entertainment. What has really helped is staying connected through internet and mobile.

Even the mundane acts of paying bills is now possible through digital means whereas people were generally not accepting of online payments before the pandemic. Companies like PTCL have also devised various online and digital bill payment methods that have allowed millions of consumers to pay their bills from the safety of their homes.

For Digital Pakistan, connectivity and adoption of digital lifestyle is only possible if the country’s focus is towards digital transformation in its true sense. The telecom industry must lead this digital transformation to make sure Pakistan adapts to the new normal in the best way possible.

Employees in all industries are skeptical about their future, at least the ones who still have a job. It is clear that the digitally active businesses have a better chance of being profitable in the future.