Dilip Kumar’s family bungalow in Mumbai transformed into luxury apartments

(Web Desk): In a major transformation, the iconic family bungalow of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar is being redeveloped into a luxurious residential complex named “The Legend” in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality.

The bungalow, located in the posh Pali Hill area, held great sentimental value for the late actor and his wife Saira Banu, making its redevelopment a significant moment for Bollywood fans and real estate enthusiasts alike.

The project is being executed by Mumbai-based real estate firm Ashar Group, which has rebranded the property as a high-end residential project.

According to a statement from the company, “The Legend by Ashar” has already achieved a remarkable milestone, generating approx. USD 60 million (?500 crore) in sales within just 15 months of its launch.

As part of the ongoing construction, Ashar Group has sold several luxury units, including four triplexes. Notably, the first apartment was sold in July 2024 for appx USD 18.6 million (?155 crore) to an infrastructure development company.

The project is expected to generate a total revenue of approx. USD 101 million (?850 crore) from the sale of 19 luxury apartments, which will include six- and five-bedroom units, duplexes, and a special 2,000-square-foot museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar.

The luxury apartments will include top-tier amenities, contributing to the area’s growing appeal among affluent buyers.

Ashar Group had paved the way for this redevelopment in March 2016 when Dilip Kumar signed a development agreement with the firm to turn his family home into a premium residential project.