Diljit Dosanjh defends Hania Aamir starrer ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

(Web Desk): Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the controversy surrounding his latest film Sardaar Ji 3, which will not be released in India following backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The film is set to premiere overseas this Friday. A collaboration between Hania and Diljit first sparked interest when she was spotted at his concert in London last year, where he invited her on stage and praised her publicly.

Soon after, reports surfaced that she would star alongside him in the next instalment of his popular Sardaar Ji film series.

However, speaking to the BBC Asian Network, Diljit said the situation between Pakistan and India was stable during the film’s production earlier this year in February.

“When the film was being made, the situation was OK… a lot has happened since then, but those things are beyond our control,” he said.

Dosanjh said the decision not to release the film in India was made by the producers in light of the backlash.

“The producers decided that the film won’t be able to release in India, but it can release overseas,” he said.

“They’ve already put a lot of money into the film, and when it was made, none of this had happened. Now they’re looking at a loss,” the Punjabi actor said.

Speaking about working with Hania Aamir, the singer-actor said they did not share much screen time but described her as “very professional”.