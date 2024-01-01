Diljit Dosanjh earns $28 million from US concert tour

(Web Desk): Popular Bollywood singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has stunned the industry with his massive earnings from his North American concert tour.

According to reports, Diljit earned an astonishing $28 million from his “Dil Luminati” tour, which ran from May to July and spanned multiple cities across the United States.

The concerts attracted huge crowds, and ticket prices ranged from USD 55,000 to USD 64,000.

Due to the high demand, some fans even purchased tickets at inflated prices on the black market.

The success of the North American leg of the tour has carried over to Europe and the U.K., where tickets for his upcoming shows sold out within seconds of release.

The singer’s manager revealed that the overwhelming response to his concerts reflects Dosanjh’s growing global popularity.

Diljit is now set to perform in various cities across Europe and the U.K. this month, with expectations of equally successful performances.

Previously, the frenzy began when presale tickets for Dosanjh’s concert went live on September 10, followed by the general sale on September 12.

In a surprising turn of events, tickets sold out in under 60 seconds, leaving many fans needing a chance to secure their spots.

The swift sellout led to a flood of memes and reactions across social media, with fans expressing their disappointment and humor equally.

Diljit Dosanjh’s popularity was on full display as fans scrambled to buy tickets for the tour.

While many expected a fast sellout, the sheer speed left countless fans unable to even reach the purchase page before the tickets were gone.