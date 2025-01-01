Diljit Dosanjh lands in legal trouble over pro-alcohol songs at Ludhiana concert

(Web Desk) : His New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana has landed Popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh is in legal problem.

It was said in statement against him that he performed songs that allegedly promote alcohol.

His ongoing ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour, has attracted a legal complaint against him including tracks like ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Taara Theke’, and ‘Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)’.

The complaint has been filed by Chandigarh-based assistant professor Punditrao Dharenavar. It led to the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department issuing an official notice to the District Commissioner of Ludhiana.

The notice requested that Dosanjh must be prevented from performing these songs during his live concerts.

Punditrao Dharenavar, in his complaint, expressed apprehensions over the potential harm these songs could cause to young audiences, particularly underage children, who were present at the concert.

He referenced a 2019 ruling from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which banned songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence at public events, including live concerts, due to their detrimental effects on impressionable youth.

“The performance of such songs sends the wrong message, especially when children are in the audience,” Punditrao Dharenavar said. He also criticised Dosanjh for wearing a ‘pagadi’ (turban) during the concert while performing these controversial songs, arguing that the revered symbol should not be associated with promoting harmful values.