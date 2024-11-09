Diljit Dosanjh visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi

(Web Desk): A video of Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has gone viral on social media.

After record-breaking shows in Canada, the US, Australia, and New Zealand, the popular singer and actor has now arrived in Abu Dhabi for a concert.

Ahead of his concert, Diljit took the opportunity to tour the architectural marvel, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, sharing a video of his visit on Instagram.

In the video, Diljit is seen dressed in a black thobe and keffiyeh, exploring various sections of the mosque. Fans can also be seen taking photos with him during the visit.