Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts with sweet gesture towards Pakistani fan

(Web Desk): Popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh recently won hearts at one of his concerts in the United Kingdom as he became an ambassador of love between rival neighbours, India and Pakistan.

During his recent show in Manchester, the 40-year-old Punjabi music sensation called one of his fans on stage and presented her with a gift — a signed box of sneakers — in a heartwarming gesture.

Continuing his interaction with the awe-struck fan, Doshanjh asked where she was from in front of a massive crowd comprising thousands of his fans.

Responding to the Indian star’s question, the fan, who didn’t disclose her name, said she hailed from Pakistan. Hearing her reply, the Punjabi artiste requested the crowd to give her a round of applause, promoting a loving relationship between people on both sides of the border.

“Look, whether India or Pakistan, for me they are all one. There is love for everyone within Punjabi hearts,” he said, as the loud crowd of fans cheered at his concert.

Dosanjh advocated for unity and love between the two countries that continue to share strained diplomatic relations. He said the borders that divide countries were the “creations of our politicians”.

Dosanjh has previously expressed his love for Pakistani music when he performed popular Pakistani singer Arif Lohar’s famous Punjabi hit, ‘Jugni’, during a performance in the American city of Dallas in May this year.

Dosanjh, who launched his artistic career in India’s Jalandhar in 2002, has seen a swift rise to stardom in recent years and is one of the biggest Punjabi superstars today.

Excelling in both singing and acting, he has transitioned from supporting roles to lead roles not just in Punjabi cinema but also in mainstream Bollywood movies, garnering immense popularity.

Media reports indicate that he commands a substantial fee for his performances, with an estimated wealth of around Rs5.7 billion.

According to Indian media reports, Dosanjh received INR300 million to perform at the extravagant wedding festivities of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, this year. This amount equals about a billion Pakistani rupees.