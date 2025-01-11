Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab 95 set to releasae globally, skips India release

(Web Desk): Diljit Dosanjh’s much-awaited film Punjab ’95 is set to release internationally on February 7, 2025.

The movie would be presented in its full, uncensored version as it promises to offer audiences the unfiltered vision intended by its creators.

The film explores the turbulent political climate of Punjab during the mid-1990s, a period marked by significant unrest.

It addresses the socio-political challenges of the time, shedding light on the resilience and struggles of individuals caught in the conflict.

Diljit Dosanjh, celebrated for his versatility in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema, delivers a compelling performance in a pivotal role that is expected to deeply resonate with viewers.

Releasing the film internationally without edits is a bold and meaningful move, emphasizing the importance of presenting authentic stories that highlight the hardships faced by communities during critical historical moments.

The film’s global release is expected to draw a substantial audience, particularly in countries with a large Punjabi diaspora, such as Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

With his international acclaim as an actor and musician, Diljit Dosanjh has expressed excitement about sharing this significant cinematic work with audiences worldwide.