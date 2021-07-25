Dimensions of US-China relationship

Presently, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is on a two days official visit to China. Wendy Sherman is scheduled to hold discussions with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in Tianjin, China on July 25 and 26. According to a Senior US official before, the Deputy Secretary’s travel to China follows a week of important engagements with allies and partners in Japan and other states including South Korea. While discussing the manifesto of the US, its partners and allies, the stated purpose of consultation was to address pressing global challenges, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, and uphold and strengthen the rules-based international order.

According to a US Official, the Deputy Secretary would make it clear to her Chinese Counterpart that the US will welcome stiff and sustained competition with the PRC, everyone needs to play by the same rules and on a level playing field. She’s going to underscore that the US does not want that stiff and sustained competition to veer into conflict. While referring to recent sanctioning of Chinese entities by the Biden administration, the American official informed that Wendy would also explain America’s concerns about Beijing’s actions, including those on which the US had taken recent steps, both on its own and with its allies and partners. According to US official, there are important global challenges such as Climate Change and nonproliferation where the US and China both have an interest, and this arena demands exchange of views and explores potential scope for cooperation between two rivals.

Over the last several years, the United States has coined a number of alliances, partnerships, bilateral agreements and several domestic legal/ legislative measures to engage certain states or territories in a bid to contain growing Chinese economic and military influence in the region and beyond. At the regional level, the United States has forged a coalition of several like-minded nations mostly located in the Chinese neighborhood and have some disputes or grudges with People’s Republic of China (PRC), these countries include Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, and the autonomous region of Taiwan. The United States is further taking on board other regional countries such as Mongolia, Philippine, Malaysia and Indonesia through highly kinetic diplomacy and incentivized trade and economic cooperation. Besides containing China, the US is compelled to request Chinese help in a few cases such as dealing with North Korea, Climate Change and up to some extent in private giants’ business/ production collaboration. Therefore, the United States is using all its tools and weaponry to control the Chinese bull.

The current US’s China policy has three pillars of US approach, which includes investment at home to end dependence on Chinese goods, working with allies, partners, and international institutions to curb Chinese influence, and confronting China where necessary.

Presently, the United States usually confronts China at International forums and accuses it of irresponsible behavior and at the same time impose cost for China’s behavior that undermines international norms. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described US-China relationship in these words, “US relations with China will be collaborative where it can be, competitive where it should be, and adversarial where it must be”. Although, United States is famous for its carrot and stick policy, in the case of China, the US’s discourse is little altered and it can be termed as carrot, stick and knife. However, Chinese are still confused about American discourse and shuttling back and forth.