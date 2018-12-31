Dipika Kakar wins Bigg Boss 12 reality show

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: TV actress Dipika Kakar has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss 12. The announcement was made by the Bollywood’s superstar and the host of the reality show Salman Khan on Sunday.

The finale was an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. Before announcing the name of winner, the top three contestants – Dipika, Sreesanth and Deepak – were given the chance to leave the finale with a chunk of the prize money (Rs 20 lakh) and Deepak was the one to go home with it.

While Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth, whose bonding on the show made headlines were announced the winner and the runner of the show. Dipika Kakar celebrated her big win with the Bigg Boss 12 trophy and the prize money of Rs 30 lakh, Sreesanth turned out to be the runner up of the show.

As the season comes to a close, viewers witnessed host Salman perform to various songs along with the top five finalists – Romil Chaudhury, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Deepak Thakur.