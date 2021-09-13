Diplomat: Sudan is not asking Russia for money

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Sudan does not ask Russia for economic assistance in exchange for an agreement on a military base of the Russian Federation, reports of this are unfounded, Charge d’Affaires of Sudan in the Russian Federation Onur Ahmad Onur told RIA Novosti.

“This is not true. This news is not true. This is groundless news. The Sudanese side is not asking for any payments in connection with the agreement on the military base,” Onur told RIA Novosti.

He recalled that the decision to create the base was made at the level of the defense ministers of the two countries, and in June the Sudanese defense minister took part in the Moscow conference on international security. At the ministerial level of the two countries “there is mutual understanding” on this matter, the Charge d’Affaires said.

“The relations between our countries are good in many areas – in politics, economy, culture, as well as in the military sphere… Our relations began a long time ago, so asking for some payments would simply be bad for relations.

Ahmad Onur specified that Sudan expects to sign the final version of the agreement with the Russian Federation on the base “in the near future” after making minor changes.

“Minor changes will be made, and after that the agreement will be signed… I think in the near future,” Onur said.

According to him, all possible changes in the agreement are being discussed at the level of the Russian-Sudanese commission on military-technical cooperation.

Earlier on Sunday, an informed source in the Sudanese military department told RIA Novosti that Sudan considers it necessary to amend the agreement on the creation of a Russian naval base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast in order to receive economic assistance from the Russian Federation on condition of a lease for five years. with the possibility of signing an agreement for 25 years.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, in return for providing Russia with a military base on the Red Sea coast, the Sudanese government asked the Russian Federation for payments to the Central Bank of Sudan for the first five years of using the base, with the possibility of extending the agreement to 25 years. At the same time, he noted that Russia has not yet responded to the proposal of Sudan.