Diplomatic Triumph

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his speech at the 74th session of United Nations General assembly, has thrown the ball in the court of international community to immediately swing into action for defusing tension between Pakistan and India and put diplomatic pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift siege laid to 8 million Kashmiries in the occupied Kashmir. He jolted their collective conscience by saying to choose justice for Kashmiries instead preferring vast market opportunities in India. The Prime Minister, in addition to touching on the explosive issue of Kashmir, dwelt at length on disastrous impact of global warming; inherent dangers of Islamophobia and illegal transfer of financial resources from developing countries by the corrupt ruling elite through money laundering to rich countries who have deliberately provide safe heavens for it in the shape of offshore companies. The retrieval of the illegally transferred resources is nightmarish legal exercise. His 45 minutes extempore, well-coordinated and logically built speech was a masterpiece of skillful diplomacy and statesmanship.

The world community has adopted oblivious attitude to human tragedy in the Indian held Kashmir by not raising a strong voice urging the Indian Prime Minister to end the blockade of occupied Kashmir, stop ethnic cleansing of Kashmiries and release the political prisoners. The Prime Minister has rightly warned world community against the possibility of war between India and Pakistan and its global consequences. The fascist and Hindu extremist ruling BJP leadership is bent upon creating an existential threat not only to180 million Indian Muslims but to other religious minorities including Sikhs, Christians, Buddhist and others. The revocation of citizenship of 1.8 million Muslims in Asam is horrific example of Hindu chauvinism. They have been declared as Bangladeshis who the pro Indian government of Sheikh Hasina Wajid in Bangladesh has refused to take.

The menace of money laundering by ruling elite of developing countries and transfer of illegally gotten financial resources to rich and developed countries has created the chronic issues of poverty and unemployment. It has given impetus to illegal migration at the hands of human traffickers. Thousands of people have lost theirs lives in the incidents of capsizing of boats in the Mediterranean Sea during journey for seeking asylum and better future career prospects. It is now for the rich countries to make and enforce laws for the retransfer of these resources to countries where they belong.

The surging wave of Islamophobia in western countries is marginalizing the Muslim communities there. It is detrimental to the harmonious relations that exist between communities of different religions. It will certainly create a deep sense of deprivation among the religious minorities. The tendency of Islamphobia is taking racist connotation after the passage and enforcement of laws banning full-face veil by Muslim women.

The industrialized countries are emitting greenhouse gases in the air with greater density which has changed the weather pattern in less developed countries in the shape droughts, excessive rains, high floods, glacial outbursts and emergence of glacial lakes. In Pakistan glaciers are fast melting and there are 5000 glacial lakes. The Prime Minister Imran Khan has forewarned the industrialized countries against the likelyfuture phenomenon of climate refugees. In western countries Germany and three Scandinavian states have shown seriousness to reduce the density of carbon emission. Let us hope world community will respond positively to the call of Prime Minister for resolution of Kashmir dispute and tackling other issues that he raised in his speech.