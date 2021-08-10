Diplomats of S. Korea, US hold talks

SEOUL (Yonhap): Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Tuesday, the foreign ministry said, after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slam-med the allies for pressing ahead with their combined military exercise.

During the talks, First V-ice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman agreed to continue coordinated diplomatic efforts for substantive progress in the efforts for the complete denuclearization of and las-ting peace on the Korean P-eninsula, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader’s sister, issued a statement, calling the joint exercises the “the most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy” toward the North and vowing to stren-gthen the North’s “deterrent of absolute capacity.”