Diplomats visit Jora sector, extend gratitude for providing access

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The ambassadors, defence attachés and representatives of international organizations Thursday visited Jora Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) and extended their gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Pakistan Army for providing access to the local population and area along the LoC.

The diplomats and attaches of various countries visited the LoC to assess the Indian Army troops’ ceasefire violation damages inflicting heavy losses to local population and observe the ground realities, said an ISPR press release.

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul after his visit expressed his views and said, “I will repeat what the Turkish President said in the UN General Assembly two days ago. The Jammu and Kashmir issue is a very serious issue which should be resolved through negotiations under UN Security Council resolutions.”

He added that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris through Pakistan-India talks.

European Union Ambassador Androla Kaminara also reviewed the situation during her visit on the LoC. She said, “I not only witnessed the whole situation rather listened to the victims.”

South African High Commissioner M Madikiza thanked the ISPR for visit on the LoC. He said, “I always wanted to review the situation on the Line of Control and wanted to examine the impact of ceasefire violations on the LoC areas.”

The ambassador noted that he was grateful to meet the victims, had an interaction with them and saw the affected infrastructure, adding, “Hopefully, a solution to Kashmir issue will be found in the near future.”

Iranian Deputy Ambassador Ali Mohammad Surkhabi, on the occasion, said there were a lot [of atrocities] happening every day in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Inshallah (By the Will of Allah), Kashmir issue will be resolved soon. We are with the Kashmiri people in every way.”