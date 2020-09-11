Dir family seeks release of jailed professor in Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: The relatives of a detained professor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani ambassador in Riyadh to take notice of the matter and help the family release the jailed Pakistani.

Talking to this scribe the relatives said that Prof Dr Nowsherwan, a resident of Samarbagh in Lower Dir had been in a Saudi jail for the last one and a half years. Dr Nowsherwan, an expert and researcher in computer science, earlier taught at the Timergara campus of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan but later he left for Saudi Arabia and joined the King Khalid University, Abha there.

The relative said that the jailed professor had tweeted in favour of the ousted Egyptian president Muhammad Morsi on which the KSA government detained him. The family complained that it had been suffering from financial difficulties since the arrest of its active member.

They said that since his arrest neither the Pakistani government nor its consulate in Saudi Arabia had done anything for his release. They said a few activists in the area had been raising the issue only on social media but to no avail. They also condemned local lawmakers in the national assembly and senate for not taking the issue on the floor of the houses. The relatives demanded the PM and Pakistani consulate general in KSA to take notice of the issue and help the family release its dear one.

Anti-dengue planning: On the directives of deputy commissioner the Lower Dir district health officer Dr Nazir Khan along with DDHO Dr Irshad Rughani, medical entomologist Manzar ud Din and other officials visited the Kotkay village in Jandol Mayar after a dengue suspect was reported from the area.

A response team of LHWs, Malaria staff and TMA staff Samarbagh carried out indoor residual spraying and fogging. The team also conducted awareness sessions in the locality and distributed informative pamphlets among dwellers. The indoor and outdoor larval surveillance was also carried out and positive containers were reported and destroyed mechanically. Mosquito bed-nets were given to the suspected patient’s family.

Also in the day the assistant commissioner Lal Qila Younas Khan along with police officials supervised an anti encroachment drive at Kumbar bazaar. During the operation all types of temporary and permanent encroachments were removed. The hand carts, fixed carts and all sorts of encroachment tools were confiscated. The shopkeepers were warned of heavy fines on violation in future.

Peace summit: The National Youth Peace Summit held at Timergara rest house concluded here on Friday. The District Officer Youth Affairs welcomed the delegates from all the provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and AJ&K who participated in the event. He asked the delegates to keep sharing their experiences with youth of Lower Dir.

The prominent scholars Ghous Lighari from Sindh, Ahmad Kasi from Balochisan, Abdullah from Punjab and Miss Sadia Khalid from Punjab talked about issues facing the youth. The participants attended various sessions and culture exchange took place at the end of the event.

Cleanliness drive kicked off in Dir courts: The civil judge Chakdara Aziz Ahmad along with civil judge Hassan Khan on Friday kicked off a cleanliness drive at judicial offices on the directives of Chief Justice Peshawar High court during a function. Earlier the sanitary workers of tehsil municipal administration swept court rooms and offices. The function was attended by judicial staff including vice president of all judicial employees association Haleem Khan, enforcement officer Abdul Karim, president tehsil bar adv Attaullah, former tehsil president adv Razi Khan and court visitors.

Speaking on the occasion Civil judge Aziz Ahmad shed light on the importance of cleanliness and termed it vital for good health and environment. He said that cleanliness prevented human beings of many viral and bacterial diseases. He said that religion Islam also emphasized hard on cleanliness and terms it half of the Muslims’ faith.

Motorcyclists fined: The Lower dir traffic police on Friday claimed to have recovered a fine of Rs 245100 from 817 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets during a week in the district. Talking to local journalists the district in charge traffic police Shad Muhammad said the education unit of traffic police made aware 1100 motorcyclists of driving rules. He said that the majority of youngsters and teenagers with no license always drove bikes on the roads that led to traffic mishaps. He asked parents to keep check on their children and not let them drive motorcycles on roads.