Dire water issues in Pakistan

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources expressed serious concern over the delay in rehabilitation of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBO-D) system and directed the ministry to brief the committee on LBOD in the next meeting. According to reports, the committee is scheduled to take briefings from the relevant authorities on the various water issues including Islamabad Water Conservation Bill-2021, construction of Nai Gaj Dam, Security of Rawal Dam, and issues relating to water distribution by IRSA for the next meeting.

The state of Pakistan has had two inherited problems since its inception, first shortage of water resources secondly animosity of India. Both problems had a relationship and came over together because the water problem had been created by the Indian leadership during the early years of Pakistan. While the laxity and impotence of Pakistani bureaucracy had further aggravated the issue. Despite the conclusion of the Indus Water Treaty in 1960, India had been continuously manipulating the provisions of the treaty in its favor and constructed dozens of power and irrigation projects on the three western rivers whose water was allotted to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty. On other hand, Pakistan constructed an alternate irrigation system with the help of the World Bank under the treaty through a network of barrages, canals, and link channels in the Punjab and Sindh for agricultural and domestic use.

However, the successive governments could not bring further innovations in the system including de-slitting of earthen canals and consolidation of the infrastructure which led to the salinity of land and flooding in the monsoon season. In fact, the issue of Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBO-D) is an old problem which has existed over the last many years, and the people of lower Sindh had been affected by this problem severely. Hence, the lawmakers had raised the problem at the highest level which may be helpful in its resolution on a permanent basis, otherwise, the bureaucracy had put the problem on the back burner until it turned into a disaster in the coming years. The Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBO-D) is a project for drainage of saline water, industrial wastage, and Indus River basin floodwater of Shaheed Benazirabad district, Sanghar, Badin, and Mir Pur Districts into the Arabian Sea.

The government of Pakistan started the project with the help of the World Bank during the 1970s, which was completed in 1997. However, the canal overflowed during 2003 and 2011 and caused devastating floods in the lower Sindh region. According to reports, the capacity of the canal has reduced significantly due to the lack of maintenance and regular operation, and the monsoon season usually creates havoc in the tail end Districts due to overtopping and breaches of banks of the LBO-D. Although the government has increased the water capacity of the LBO-D through de-slitting of the bed as well as raising banks up to two feet, however, the issue still persists. According to experts, the canal has some technical flaws, besides earthen banks, which cannot sustain in the face of floodwater in the rainy season. Currently, the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBO-D) has become a grave and recurrent problem for the poor people of the area that needs due attention of the lawmakers to settle the issue once for all.