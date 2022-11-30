Director Peshawar’s zoo appears before PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Director Peshawar Zoo appeared before divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar in a notice of snakes’ deaths in the Peshawar Zoo, on Wednesday.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed and Justice Ejaz Anwar was hearing the case regarding the death of two snakes in Peshawar Zoo and ordered the director to explain the situation.

Additional Advocate General Sikandar Hayat Shah and Director Peshawar Zoo were present in the court. The Chief Justice said the court got information regarding the deaths of two snakes in the zoo through media and asked the Director Zoo to explain the real cause of the animals’ death. The Director Zoo said these snakes belonged to a contractor and he was responsible for taking care of the animal.

To a question from the honorable judge, the Director Peshawar Zoo said there was no shortage of funds to feed the animals in Peshawar Zoo however the two snakes died of cold. The court adjourned the hearing for the next date.

