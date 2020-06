Director Sports Islamia College Peshawar passes away, laid to rest

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Former International athlete and Director Sports Islamia College University Peshawar Irfan Ullah Marwat passed away on early Sunday morning due to high blood pressure and was laid to rest in the graveyard of historical Nogazay Baba, Islamia College here.

His Namaz-e-Janaaza was held inside the premises of the historical Islamia College University Hockey ground and was largely attended by the Senior Alumni Association Islamia College University Peshawar including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Noushad Ahmed, Registrar Dr. Tariq Jan, Deans of former international and national athletes Bahre Karam, Habib Ur Rehman, Muhammad Samin Jan, Professor Dr. Eid Ur Rehman Khattak, Professor Nisar Khan, SAF gold medalist athlete Iltaf Hussain, Qazi Najur Rehman, Teaching Faculties, Professors and Teaching Staff of the University of Peshawar, Assistant Directors Ali Hoti, Saleem Khan, Safdar Khan, Sajjad Khan, President and members of the Sports Writers Association, representatives from the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his well-wishers, large number of students, relatives.

Irfan Ullah Marwat, a long races and record holder in 800m and cross-country events, and had the honor of representing Pakistan in Canadian Meet in the 800m, 1500m races in the Pak-Canadian Exchange Program.

His athletic carrier was lasted for over a decade in which he participated in numbers of Meets. He also played for Pakistan Railways and become the Champion in 800m with a record time in way back 80s, and 90s and was the medalist athlete in 1988 and 1990 National Games. He is still the record holders of the Pakistan Education Board and University Grant Commission Atheletic Meets.

President Athletic Federation of Pakistan Gen Akram Sahi, Secretary SAF Athletic Col. Zafar, Wing Commodore Pervaiz Saeed Mir, President KP Athletic Association and former International Athlete Habib ur Rehman Afridi, Deputy DGs Pakistan Sports Board Habib Shah and Muhammad Azam Dar, President Gilgat Baltistan. Col Karim, Col Shabir Anjum Army Sports Directorate, Former International athletes Asghar Gill, Javid Ramzan, Rafique WAPDA, Arshad Ramzan, Iqbal Shinwari, Fazal E Ghani, Ghulam Noorani Khan, Fayyaz Gul,Ihsan Ullah, Muhammad Wajid, Sagirullah, Dr Salauddin, Inam Ali Shah, Muhammad Shah, Sindh Athletic Taj Muhammad, Deputy DG Pakistan Sports Board Habib Shah, Ex-International Fayyaz (UK), international athlete Zafar Iqbal (USA), Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and former Senator and Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, Director General KP Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Managing Director TCKP and former DG Sports Junaid Khan, Director Sports Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Deputy Director Sports Dr. Hazrat Ullah, President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Professor Dr. Eid-ur-Rehman Khattak, Professor Dr. Nisar, Secretary PCF Nisar Ahmad, President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah Khan, Deputy Director Sports Niamat Ullah Marwat, Sami Ullah Marwat, Registrar Noor Zada, Yahya Jan, Ex-Deputy Commissioner Waqar Maroof, former gold medalist athletes Bahre Karam, Hahib-ur-Rehman Afridi, Iqbal Shinwari, former international footballer and PTI candidate of PK 105 Shahid Khan Shinwari, former international hockey player Hamayun Khan, Tufail Khan, members of the KP Olympic family, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Saleem Raza, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Ilyas Afridi, international coach Zia Ur Rehman Benori, international and former World Penal Hockey Umpire Faiz Muhammad Faizi, international umpire Hamza Khan, and Haroon Khan Shabi, Fayyaz Khan, Deputy Director Sports Mir Bashar Khan, Regional Sports Officers Jamshed Baloch, Ameer Zahid Shah, international athlete (Ex) Dr. Salahuddin, District Sports Officers, Kashif Farhan, Muhammad Naveed Khan, Anwar Kamal Burki, Mukhtiar Hussain, Tehsin Ullah, Syed Jaffar Shah, former SAF gold medalist Khalid Noor, President KP Snooker Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, international kabaddi players Arbab Naseer Khan, Syed Sultan Shah, international badminton player Mian Sadaqat Shah, Haji Amjad Khan, former international goal-keeper and coach Abdur Rauf Khan, former international hockey umpire Muhammad Asif, persons from the sports and athletic circles, largely condoled the untimely death of late Irfan Ullah Marwat.

In a separate condolence messages, they deeply shocked by sad news regarding death of a very honest upright International athlete Irfanullah Marwat, who was Director Sports in Islamia College University Peshawar.

May Allah SWT bless him with highest rank in Jannat ul Fardoos and grant strength to his bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss. They also expressed deep sympathies over the sad demise of Irfan Ullah and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.