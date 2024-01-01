Disappointing end for Pakistan swimmers at Paris Olympics

PARIS (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan athletes continued their disappointing performance at the Paris Olympics 2024, as swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi failed to qualify for the next round in their respective events.

Ahmed Durrani participated in the men’s 200-meter freestyle swimming event and unfortunately finished last in his heat.

In the initial 200-meter heat, he ranked fourth out of four swimmers, completing the race in 1 minute and 58.67 seconds. He was unable to match his previous best time of 1 minute and 55 seconds.

Later, he ended up in 25th place out of 25 swimmers. His time was 11 seconds slower than the swimmer who secured the final spot for the semifinals.

In the women’s 200-meter freestyle swimming competition, Jehanara Nabi finished in 26th place out of 30 swimmers. Despite putting up a strong effort, she was unable to break into the top 16.

Prior to swimmers, Pakistan’s shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat also failed to qualify for the 10m air pistol finals of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Joseph, one of seven Pakistan athletes competing in the games, had to finish in the top eight to make it into the next round.

But he was left far behind the other competing shooters and could finish 22nd out of 33 with 571 points out of 600.

Meanwhile, Serbia’s Damir Mikec topped the leaderboard of the Paris Olympics’ Men’s 10m air pistol competition with 584 points while Italy’s Federico Nilo Maldini and Christian Reitz were the other shooters in the top three.

Notably, Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema also failed to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, Kishmala Talat also suffered the same fate as she failed to qualify for the 10m women’s air pistol final after finishing 31st out of the 44 shooters. She scored a total of 567 points out of across six series.