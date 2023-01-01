Disclosing info to PTI leader: SHO Gulbahar sent to jail

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Judicial Magistrate Peshawar Faheem Ahmad has sent Station House Officer (SHO) Gulbahar Fawad Ali to jail on judicial remand to jail for 14 days on alleged protection to former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malak Wajid from arrest, on Monday.

According to prosecution, SHO Gulbahar has disclosed information to former MPA for his nomination in First Information Report (FIR) against violence and burning state properties after arrest of Imran Khan by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists in Peshawar.

SHO Gulbahar Fawad has allegedly said to switch-off phone because Malak Wajid is nominated in FIR for instigating PTI’s workers for violence.

However, Sub Inspector Hassan Ali has filed complaint against SHO Gulbahar Fawad Ali while sent him to jail on 14 days judicial remand on his appearance before court.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Atta Ullah Jan has acquitted three culprits including School’s principal in murder case.

According to prosecution, Bilal Ahmad Shah, Essa Khan and Afzal Khan nominated in murder case of teacher Mehrab Nabi in the premises Parahipura police on 15th April 2019 on complaint the deceased’s brother.

The counsel Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Advocate argued that Ahmad Shah is school’s principal and the other accused are his friends while deceased’s Mehrab Nabi found dead in his room and added that prosecution has failed to established evidence against the alleged culprits.