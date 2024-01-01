Discussion in West about giving Ukraine nuclear weapons is irresponsible: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters): Discussion in the West about arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons is “absolutely irresponsible,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported last week that some unidentified Western officials had suggested that US President Joe Biden could give Ukraine nuclear weapons, though there were fears such a step would have serious implications.

Peskov said the comments were only attributed to anonymous sources, and those making them do not feel “a shred of responsibility.” The West should listen carefully to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said.

Earlier, senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said that if the West supplied nuclear weapons to Ukraine then Moscow could consider such a transfer to be tantamount to an attack on Russia, providing grounds for a nuclear response.