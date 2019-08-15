Discussion on Kashmir in UNSC will be landmark diplomatic achievement: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says discussion on Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council after four decades will be a landmark diplomatic achievement.

Talking to PTV, he said the issue was last discussed at UNSC in 1971. After that there was a cursory mention of Kashmir in 1998 when Pakistan conducted nuclear tests.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the world needs to realize that it is the issue of humanity and not a piece of land between the two countries. He said India has put a complete clampdown on movement of Kashmiris with reports of food and medicine shortages in the held territory. Not only international observers but also international media and members of international organizations have been barred to visit territory to gauge the severity of the situation.

Foreign Minister said India is perpetrating genocide of Kashmiris in a plan to change the demographic composition of population in Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has been opposing the discussion on Kashmir in the UNSC. However, we have accelerated our diplomatic efforts to mobilize the world opinion.

The Minister said he held in depth discussion on the issue with Foreign Minister of Poland who is currently the President of the UNSC. Foreign Minister said he also took his Russian counterpart into confidence regarding the developments. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue raising the issue at all international forums to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.