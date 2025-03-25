Discussions about reopening US Embassy in Kabul ongoing: Mujahid

KABUL (TOLONews): Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, told Al Arabiya that negotiations are ongoing for handing over the Afghan embassy in Washington to the caretaker government and for reopening the US embassy in Kabul.

He also stated that these two issues were shared with the American delegation that had visited Kabul, and the caretaker government is now awaiting Washington’s response.

Mujahid told Al Arabiya: “Negotiations for handing over the Afghan embassy in the US are ongoing. This is the beginning of talks and understanding. As you know, the delegation that came to Kabul returned to the US with some matters. We have to see what America’s next steps will be.”

In his statement, Mujahid emphasized that the caretaker government has closed the chapter of war with the US and is in favor of good relations with the country. He urged the US to reopen its embassy in Kabul to build trust and foster relations between Kabul and Washington.

The spokesman added: “We also want the US embassy in Kabul to resume its activities so that relations and understanding between the two countries can be established, and they can reach a trustworthy level of cooperation through diplomacy that ensures the interests of both nations.”

“Half of the Doha Agreement has been implemented, but the other half, which is intra-Afghan talks, has not yet been carried out. This process must be worked on. In my opinion, if that happens, it will be easier for us to establish relations with the US and other countries,” said Moeen Gul Samkanai, a political analyst.