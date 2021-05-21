Discussions continue over Supreme State Council: Saadati

KABUL (Tolo News): Assadullah Saadati, the deputy head of the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR), said that discussions are underway between the government and political leaders over the structure and authorities of the Supreme State Council.

Saadati said the political leaders and parties want the Supreme State Council to be a powerful, decision-making body so it can decide on political and security matters, foreign policy and other areas of national interest. “There are some issues that need to be resolved, we won’t say there is a disagreement, but first we need to address the issue of numbers and see how many people should be there–we want it to be effective and comprehensive. Second, the authorities of this council should be decided because all political parties want this to be decision-making body,” said Saadati.

“The government should assess capabilities and determine which political party, which jihadi or ethnic movement can work in close coordination with the government for the defense of the nation,” added Saadati. “Considering the current situation in the country and the performance of Mr. Ghani, any council that is created under the leadership of the present government will not be accepted by the majority of politicians and national figures,” said Abdu Fatah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for Jamiat-e-Islami Afghanistan (Salahuddin Rabbani faction).

“Discussions are underway about shaping the structure of the Supreme State Council. The council is expected to share all necessary consultations with the leadership of the country regarding the important issues,” said Latif Mahmoud, a deputy spokesman to President Ashra Ghani. Meanwhile, women’s rights organizations, including the Afghan Women’s Network and Coalition of Women for Peace, said that Afghan political leaders should put their differences aside and focus on efforts for peace.

In an open letter to Afghan political leaders, the women’s rights organizations called on the politicians to ensure human rights in the peace process and avoid any kind of secret deal. This comes a day after sources said that the Supreme State Council is expected to be finalized soon, but more decisions need to be made about the role of the council, specifically whether or not it will be a decision-making or advisory body.

Based on the political agreement signed last year between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the Supreme State Council will be established to ensure political consensus in the country. Political leaders and national figures will be members. According to sources, the names of 18 members of the council have been finalized, including four women.