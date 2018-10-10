Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan to romance in Imtiaz Ali’s movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After bagging Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat alongside superstar Salman Khan, now it seems another big film has fallen in beautiful Disha Patani’s kitty.

As per reports Disha Patani has bagged Imtiaz Ali’s next film opposite Kartik Aaryan. Known for his romantic films like Jab We Met, Rockstar and Jab Harry Met Sejal, Imtiaz Ali is all set to bring the fresh pair of Kartik and Disha on the big screen. The report suggests that Imtiaz will begin shooting of this film in February next year.

Earlier there were reports that Shahid Kapoor was to collaborate with his Jab We Met maker Imtiaz. But things didn’t work out. Later Shahid clarified that they would come together for some other project.

Few days back it was rumoured that Imtiaz had roped in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star, Kartik, for his next, a rom-com to be shot in north India. He was also aid to be in talks with Disha Patani to play the leading lady. We’re now waiting for an official announcement about the film, which will explore yet another shade of love. We’re excited about this fresh casting in Imtiaz’s next film.

