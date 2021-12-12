Disinformation and Hybrid Warfare

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Disinformation on social media is now beyond mere national security issues and has posed to be a global security threat. While speaking to the Annual global forum of Stratcom Summit 2021, Erdogan was of the view that lies, manufactured news, and disinformation spread rapidly through the use of social media, and millions of people’s lives are darkened due to such news spreading from the channels lacking any effective control mechanism by the states. According to the Turkish President, it is important to inform the public and to fight disinformation and propaganda within the framework of truth, to protect the people from poisonous effects of lies and disinformation, without compromising citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information. Erdogan expressed hope that the Stratcom Summit will play an important role in addressing these challenges through effective strategic communication.

The intentionally fabricated lies and disinformation are the most effective tools of propaganda in the modern world which has shaped into a global village due to easy and unchecked availability of latest and fast means of communication including internet, digital and social media in all parts of the world. Beside constructive use of these means of communication, such tools are being used by the terrorist and extremist organizations, separatist and conspiracy groups as well as rouge states to defame and discredit their adversaries and dissents through dissemination of unauthentic information and provocative ideas. Currently, monitoring, regulation and prevention of disinformation has become very difficult for the governments due to the transnational nature of the threat and absence of cooperation among the nations. Social media platforms claim to have their own regulatory mechanisms but they have lax regimes and usually limited to unethical/ abusive literature while prevention of planned Psychological operations remained a big challenge for them during the past. President Erdogan has rightly diagnosed the problem of disinformation which usually deprived the people of the world of truth in the face of planned hybrid warfare campaigns or psychological operations of great powers regarding certain issues in various parts of the world. Apparently, modern Turkey and Erdogan himself remained a victim of propaganda campaigns during recent years. America and its allies had been labeling Erdogan’s government as an authoritarian and extremist regime which had reversed the successes of modern Turkey and gradually drifted away from its allies including the US and EU.

Currently, disinformation, fake news and propaganda are the major tools of hybrid warfare while social media is the easily available platform of its dissemination to discredit and defeat the enemy or exploitation of masses against the elected governments across the world. During the past, America had successfully waged a war against Iraq on the false accusations of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), while India and Israel defamed the rightful freedom movements of Kashmiri Muslims and Palestinians respectively in the name of terrorism, whereas Russia, China, Egypt, India and several other countries have been spending millions of dollars to influence the public opinion through dissemination of specific information or spread of disinformation against their rivals at home and abroad. Realistically, disinformation is a serious threat to national unity and global security however it can be nullified through restoration of public belief in state media, provision of truth and timely counter narrative.