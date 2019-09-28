Disney Cruise Line announces return to New Orleans, adds popular itineraries to tropical destinations in early 2021

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: The Disney Wonder will make its way to the port city by late January 2020 to begin offering four-, five-, seven- and even a 14-night cruise throughout the Caribbean. Bookings are open to the public beginning on October 3, 2019.

Already decked out in Southern flair with Tiana’s Palace, the Disney Wonder is the perfect ship for guests to enjoy to be sailing out of the Big Easy.

Start off your vacation by exploring all New Orleans has to offer and then jump on board for more jazz, celebrations and those famous beignets. There is even a lounge being renovated to extend The Princess and The Frog theme to more of the ship during the next dry dock.

The cruise itineraries for the Disney Wonder sailing from New Orleans vary greatly. Take your pick from the shorter routes including stops in the Western Caribbean and even a new Port of Call for Disney – Progreso, Mexico. Dive into crystal clear water or explore Ancient Mayan ruins at this new destination along the Yucatan Peninsula.

There will also be four longer cruise offerings – three trips to the Bahamas, with stops at Disney’s own Castaway Cay; and a 14-night journey through the Panama Canal at the beginning of 2021.

The Disney Wonder is then set to head to Galveston, Texas in early 2021 to continue its offerings of four- and six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and even one seven-night itinerary to the Bahamas and Castaway Cay.

Afterward, it will make its way to San Diego, California to begin offering guests trips to Baja and the Mexican Riviera.

This means that all four of Disney Cruise Line ships – Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic and Disney Wonder – will all be located in the Caribbean for a short period of time at the beginning of 2021. Three of which will be sailing from Florida.

The Disney Dream will offer three-and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas; the Disney Fantasy will offer seven-night cruises to either the Eastern or Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral; and the Disney Magic will offer three-, four-, and five-night cruises from Miami to the Bahamas or Western Caribbean.

It also has us questioning where the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Wish – announced at D23 in Anaheim this past August – will start its journey.

Courtesy: (travelpulse.com)