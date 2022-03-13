Displaced families call for govt’s Attention

KABUL (ToloNews): The families which were forced to leave their homes due to war and natural disasters in several provinces called on the Islamic Emirate and aid organizations to provide them with support as they are struggling with severe economic challenges.

This comes as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a report estimated the number of internally displaced Afghans is nearly six million.

“Over one fifth of those individuals (1,327,474 or 23%) were displaced in 2021 as a result of conflict and natural disaster,” the report said. Many of these displaced families are living in tents.

Abdul Raqeeb, 75, is a resident of Laghman province who fled during the recent conflict.

“Earlier, a team of the Afghan Red Crescent Society came here. When I tried to receive aid, they prevented me,” he said.

The displaced families based in Kabul said that they are facing drastic challenges.

“We have a bad life. Our rooms are damaged. Our rooms are cold and I am sick,” said Sabra, a displaced person. According to IOM’s report, 8,495,365 former internally displaced persons have returned to their habitual residence from 2012 to 2021. From 2012 to 2021, 4,519,522 fled abroad and 5,149,245 migrants returned from abroad, the IOM said.

Based on some reports, Afghanistan recorded the highest number of displaced people in 2022. The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation said that many displaced families who left their residences due to conflict in the past 20 years have returned to their homes.

