Disqualification case: Khawaja Asif submits written reply in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Khawaja Asif has submitted a written reply in the Supreme Court in his disqualification case on Saturday.

According to sources, Khawaja Asif in his written reply, stated the law doesn’t stopped any parliamentarian to work and adding that the major part of his income comes from private business.

He added in statement that no transaction has been made from Khawaja Asif’s bank account in Dubai and adding that non-declaration of closed account is not unlawful.

Former foreign minister claimed that he mistakenly concealed the Dubai bank account details.

Earlier on April 27, IHC disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from the parliament under Article 62 (1) (f).

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, had reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s plea on April-10.

The bench disqualified Khawaja Asif in the following words: “We declare that the Respondent was not qualified to contest the General Election of 2013 from NA 110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with section 99(1)(f) of the Act of 1976.

Later, Asif challenged the decision of his disqualification over Iqama in SC, saying that he unintentionally concealed the details of his bank accounts but provided them before the filing of current writ.

He further requested the court to annul the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is worth here to mention that Dar had lost elections to Asif in May-2013. The PTI leader moved court against Asif relying on apex court’s landmark July-28 judgment pertaining to receivable salary under which the SC had ousted ex-premier Nawaz Sharif.

