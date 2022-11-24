Disqualification: SC summons Vawda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former leader Faisal Vawda against his life-long disqualification in the dual nationality case.

A three-member bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial heard the petition. The bench also includes Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayisha Malik. The supreme court gave the former MNA Faisal Vawda two choices, either to confess his mistakes and remain disqualified for lifetime under article 63(1)(1) or the court will proceed in the case accordingly under article 62 (1)(f).

The court has enough evidence against Vawda to disqualify him for lifetime, and the PTI former leader Vawda has to accept his mistake in writing, the CJ added. At this, the SC summoned Vawda in personal capacity on Friday at 11 am.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, had disqualified PTI’s Faisal Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a Senator.

In his petition, the former PTI leader had stated that the election commission was unauthorised to declare him disqualified for life. He was of the view that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed his plea in haste. The ECP had declared the lifetime disqualification of Faisal Vawda in its verdict for submitting a fake affidavit. The IHC had also dismissed his plea, stating that the act of submitting a fake affidavit has severe consequences while a judgement of the SC’s larger bench was also available in which several parliamentarians have been disqualified.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, had disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

SC orders Interior Secretary and Sindh CS to recover missing girls: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the interior secretary and chief secretary Sindh to recover the girls disappeared from Sindh. During hearing of the case, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ordered the tops officials to speed up the recovery of the missing Baloch girls and submit report in the first week of January 2023.

The mother of missing Mahreen Baloch, told the court that her ex-husband Asif Baloch had got her daughters disappeared from the last six years and that she was only looking towards the court for justice. The CJ remarked that the state is responsible for the security of citizens and tracing missing persons. Justice Athar Minallah further inquired that who is to be held responsible if the state fails to retrieve the missing persons.

The Hyderabad police DIG told the court that efforts are being made to recover the missing girls. The court then adjourned the case till next hearing.

Related