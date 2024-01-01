‘Disrespect and control are major red flags’: Saira Yousuf on remarriage

(Web Desk): Pakistani actress and model Saira Yousuf has opened up about her thoughts on remarriage, personal growth, and societal expectations in a recent interview.

Saira candidly discussed the qualities she desires in a future partner and the lessons she’s learned from her journey.

“When a relationship ends, starting a new life isn’t easy,” said Saira, stressing how divorce has reshaped societal norms.

“Parents now understand this reality, including mine. There’s a social pressure that a woman needs a man in her life, but thankfully, single mothers are becoming more accepted.”

Reflecting on financial independence, she said, “Every woman should be self-reliant. Not everyone has a strong family support system, and financial independence is what helps you through tough times.”

The actor also highlighted the importance of prioritizing children while moving forward.

“Women should progress with their children, not leave them behind,” she said.

When asked about remarriage, Saira shared her key expectation: “A God-fearing nature is the most important quality in a man.”

She also detailed her “red flags” in relationships, including disrespect, emotional coercion, and controlling behavior.

Saira’s personal life has often been in the spotlight.

She married actor and model Shahroz Sabzwari on October 21, 2012.

The couple welcomed their daughter Nooreh Shahroz in 2014, but their marriage hit troubled waters, leading to their separation in March 2020.

Their divorce made headlines, disappointing fans who admired their union.

Despite the challenges, Saira has embraced her role as a single mother, raising Nooreh with love and care. Meanwhile, Shahroz Sabzwari remarried model Sadaf Kanwal.