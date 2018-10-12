District chiefs can play key role in improving governance, revenue: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said the legitimacy of a system directly linked with the district administrative chiefs and their role was vital in the empowerment of governance and enhancing the revenue, according to a statement from Presidential Palace on Friday.

The president expressed the views while addressing the district administrative chiefs conference here, said the Presidential Statement.

The president heard the report of compiled by the different teams of district chiefs in a group work and later Abdul Matin Baig, head of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG) presented the summary of the conference.

He thanked the president for his special attention to the local governance and added this conference provided an opportunity for national dialogue and unity in which security, economic and matter related to reforms had been discussed in details.

The president hailed that the 114-page report prepared by the district chiefs and admired the IDLG head for organizing the conference.

The president said the Independent Commission for Administrative Reforms and Civil Services (ICARCS) was monitoring the performance of district chiefs and those who had performed better would be honoured.

He said the participation of people in development and uplift schemes was important and the district chiefs should give more attention in this regard.

He added the system of telephonic communication of district chiefs should be introduced and necessary directives had been issued to the information technology ministry and IDLG.

The president stressed over introducing civilians figures as district chief and added there should be a complete change in the relationship of district police chief and district administrative chief.

He asked the district chiefs to properly manage the supply of agricultural goods to the cities in order to increase the revenue.

He hailed the district chiefs one voice campaign against armed men and powerful individuals and added the presence of these individuals was not acceptable.

He said the legitimacy of a system linked with district chiefs, adding in those districts where the judicial system is not active the Jirga system should be used as an alternative until the security is improved.

The president said peace was not possible without the cooperation of people and directed the IDLG to organize the list of individuals could be influential for peace in the country.

Ghani asked the district chief to present the list of small dams in their areas so the government would consider their construction in the future.

