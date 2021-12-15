Disturbing trends of global warming

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has informed the world that a new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was reported by the World body on Tuesday. According to details, the World Meteorological Organization had taken the temperature reading in Siberian town of Verkhoyansk, which is located 115 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, is “just one of a series” of potentially record-breaking observations from around the planet in 2020. According to the WMO’s Spokesperson, the World body had confirmed a temperature of 38C on Monday which is a shocking 100.4F in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, the authority have recognized it as a new Arctic record, which is more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic region. According to WMO, there was an exceptional, prolonged Siberian heat wave, which caused devastating and widespread Siberian fires and massive Arctic sea ice loss at the end of the summer season during last year, which is a part of ongoing occurrences of climate change. According to the world agency, the Arctic is one of the fastest warming parts of the world, warming more than twice as fast as the global average. Currently, WMO investigators are trying to verify temperature readings of 54.4C recorded in both 2020 and 2021 in Death Valley, California, the hottest place in the world.

In fact, Scientists had observed the global warming trends in the mid-20th century to the human expansion of the greenhouse effect that results when the atmosphere traps heat radiating from earth toward space. Primarily, human activities including burning of fossil fuels such as oil, coal, fire smokes and other environmental pollution increased the concentration of greenhouse gasses in earth’s atmosphere and resulted in a heat wave on the planet. Human intervention caused critical imbalances in the ratio of sensitive indicators of the universal atmosphere. This phenomenon was first revealed by a Swedish Scientist and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Svante Arrehineus that the greenhouse gasses could trap heat close to the earth’s surface and these small changes in the amount of these gasses could create a great challenge for mankind any time in future. About 100 years after the discovery of Dr. Svante, the problem of global warming became more visible and disturbing including the rapid change in the temperature of earth’s far most areas i.e. Arctic and Antarctic regions. According to experts, human activity remained a major driver of the rapid increase in global warming and there is 95% probability that human actions had produced the greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, which caused much of the observed increase in earth’s temperature over the past 50 years.

The continuous industrialization, construction, deforestation and other disruptive activities of mankind including wars and testing of deadly weapons had caused serious threats to the survival of mankind and other creatures of the universe. Presently, the global community had acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue and started working to combat this challenge collectively through various platforms and mechanisms. In fact, besides taking measures to curb the rising trends of global warming, the great powers must cease their destabilizing actions in outer space and Polar Regions to preserve the global atmosphere and space.