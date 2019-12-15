Diversifying investment sources

A high level delegation of 64 member led by Russian Federation trade minister Denis Valentinovich paid four days visit of Pakistan to attend a meeting of inter-governmental commission. The delegation had detailed discussion with Economic affairs Minister Hamad Asghar and high officials of other relevant ministries. The Russian side expressed willingness in extending cooperation in aircraft manufacturing, enhancing trade and investment by the Russian private companies. It also showed interest in revamping and modernizing Pakistan Steel Mill to make it financially viable and profitable entity and revival of Pakistan International Airline by providing passenger planes. Financial and technical assistance was also assured in building Quetta-Taftan railway track, oil and gas exploration, LNG supply at relatively cheaper rate. Pakistan offered Russia to participate in the divestment of government shareholding Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Pakistan Refinery limited (PRL).

Previous government had included Pakistan Steel Mill and Pakistan International Air Line in the list of state enterprises which were to be privatized. However, the present government excluded them from privation programme and decided to make them profit earning Organisation. The national carrier is on the path of revival and it has reached financially to break-even point. The induction of new passenger aircrafts in its fleet will make it profit earning airline. Pakistan Steel Mill shall be run under private-public partnership after its modernization and making it financially viable.

Foreign direct investment had decline substantially due to unfavorable economic environment. Now Pakistan has moved up 28 points to 108 ranking on the World Bank of Ease of Doing Business Index. However, foreign investment is still confined to purchase of government credit instruments and investment in productive activities is yet to come. Russian investment in Pakistan Steel Mill and large scale manufacturing will expand the production base of the economy. The manufacturing sector is stagnant at second generation at second generation technology. The induction of latest civilian goods manufacturing technology will modernize the industrial base and pave the way for indigenization of latest technology.

The offering of shareholding in OGDCL will help it expand its technical infrastructure for entering into joint ventures with Russian oil and gas giant Gazprom. Currently Pakistan is importing crude oil from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments and similar arrangement will be negotiated with Azerbaijan to avoid pressure on foreign currency reserves. When the country enters in its second phase of industrialization, the demand for oil and gas will rise tremendously for which production need to be enhanced from the existing oil fields and new reserves have to explored and exploited.

Pakistan’s bilateral trade with Russia is surplus but its quantum is small. The volume of exports of primary commodities and value added items can be increased. Hopefully, more meeting of inter-governmental commission shall be held regularly to sign agreement for attracting Russian investment and expanding trade relations.