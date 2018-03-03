Divided MQM gets severe blow in Senate elections

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Owing split within Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and alleged trading of votes, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Saturday won three seats more than its actual strength of 96 MPAs could earn it for the upper house of the parliament, official results announced by provincial election commissioner Yousuf Khattak shows. Both Bahadurabad and PIB factions of the MQM accepted defeat with Farooq Sattar saying fourteen MPAs of his party have sold out their votes.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, which enjoyed the support of 37 members of provincial assembly, could win just one seat exposing serious rift and lack of control over the lawmakers, who allegedly went for minting some money out of the senate polls. Farogh Naseem of the MQM-P was elected senator on general seats.

Pakistan Muslim League Functional, which has 9 lawmakers in the Sindh assembly, also managed to win a seat as its candidate Muzaffar Hussain Shah was elected as Senator on the general seats. All others seats, including 5 general and two each of the technocrats and women and one minority were won by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, which turned out to the beneficiary of MQM crisis.

Mian Raza Rabbani, Maula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Ali Jamot, Mustaza Wahab and Mustafa Khokhar elected as senator on general seats. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sikandhar Mandhro and Rukhsana Zubairi were elected as senators on seats of technocrats whereas the two women’s seats were also won by the PPP’s Krishana Kohli and Quratul Ain Murri, respectively. The only minority seat was also won by the PPP’s Anwar Lal Deen.

Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan on Saturday leveled staggering allegations against the Pakistan Peoples Party, accusing the latter of indulging in horse-trading and of trying to turn MQM-P lawmakers over to their side.

Speaking to media outside the Sindh Assembly, the senior MQM-P leader said it was the PPP’s hobby to indulge in horse-trading for their own benefit. “Everyone can see the role MQM has played in the province in the past 35 years”, Sattar said adding that his own specific role and services were there to see and assess.

“Nasir Shah (of PPP) is here and his leader is present as well. All the feudal should come and speak about how much money they have made, how much they have stolen, and how much taxes they have paid, and how much property they have accumulated. They should take an oath and appear before the camera,” the MQM-P leader demanded.

“Me, every MNA, MPA, and senator from our party are willing to appear before the camera. Those about to be appointed senators should also testify,” Sattar said.

“This is so that not only the FBR, ECP but also the media can begin their scrutiny in this matter.”

Sattar said that before the country goes for the national election this year, a system for accountability should be put in place, even within political parties, in order to stop horse-trading and the buying and selling of political loyalties.

With reference to today’s election to the Senate, the MQM-P leader said members of his party had witnessed blatant and shameless attempts at horse-trading.

“Our female and male MPAs, both were subjected to such attempts [of horse-trading]…some of them arrived to the assembly in the same car as two PPP MPAs, went to the chief minister’s chambers, then went to cast their votes and were then sent on their way,” Sattar alleged.

He further said that the Senate election and the MPAs had been made hostage and the lawmakers’ helplessness was being taken advantage of. A visibly upset Sattar alleged that the election “was turned into an auction where bids were made…I strongly condemn this”.

“I warn the PPP. In their greed to get their senators elected, they have dug their own grave,” he declared.

