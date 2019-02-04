Dividends of improved internal security situation must reach people: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders’ conference held at the GHQ on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the conference, COAS General Bajwa said: “The dividends of improved internal security situation must reach out to people of Pakistan through socioeconomic development.”

“While safeguarding the borders and carrying on the ongoing stability operations through Radd ul Fassad , concurrent focus is now to be on strategising and implementing comprehensive national response against machinations by hostile intelligence agencies/inimical forces to undo the national gains for peace and stability,” COAS added.

The Corps Commanders’ expressed solidarity with the resilient Kashmir brethren on the eve of Kashmir day. The forum discussed the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary with reference to continued ceasefire violations and atrocities committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

The geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country was also reviewed. The forum expressed satisfaction on the improved internal security situation and progress on regional peace initiative especially the Afghan reconciliation process.