Divorce rumours swirl as Aishwarya Rai travels abroad without Abhishek Bachchan

NEW YORK (Web Desk): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, were recently spotted at the airport, and it has now been revealed that the mother-daughter duo are in New York for a holiday.

A picture of Aishwarya with a fan has gone viral, capturing the actress in a striking black and red attire.

The fan, Jerée Reyna, shared the selfie on Instagram, expressing her admiration for Aishwarya and recounting her joy at meeting her idol twice.

Reyna’s post included a throwback picture and a heartfelt message: “Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid ? swipe to see me at my most unhinged ?? Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world ?”

Reyna also mentioned in the comments that Aishwarya was in New York for a holiday, and netizens have showered love on the viral picture.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan remains in Mumbai.

He was recently seen attending a football match and later visited Farah Khan and Sajid Khan to offer condolences after their mother’s passing.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’. She has limited her on-screen appearances, making her fans miss her.

Abhishek, who was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’, has upcoming movies directed by Remo D’Souza and Shoojit Sircar, and he will return in the fifth installment of the ‘Housefull’ franchise.