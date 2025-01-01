Djokovic aims to step up history bid at Wimbledon

LONDON (AFP): Novak Djokovic takes on British wildcard Dan Evans in the next stage of his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam as defending women’s champion Barbora Krejcikova seeks to prolong her love affair with Wimbledon.

After three days of stunning upsets at the All England Club, Djokovic, Krejcikova and world number one Jannik Sinner will bid to avoid becoming the latest stars to crash out in second-round action on Thursday.

Eight top 10 seeds in the men’s and women’s singles were beaten in the first round, which ranks as the most at a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, was defeated in the second round on Wednesday to leave only one of the top five women’s seeds — world number one Aryna Sabalenka — still standing.

Djokovic goes into his match against Evans with a losing record against the British wildcard, although they have met only once before.

Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, was beaten by Evans on the clay of Monte Carlo in 2021.

The Serb, beaten in the last two Wimbledon finals, struggled with stomach issues in his four-set win in the first round against Frenchman Alexandre Muller before recovering strongly, praising “miracle pills”.

Realistically, he is unlikely to lose sleep over the match-up with the 154th-ranked Briton, who, at 35, is three years younger than him, but he is wary of his opponent’s experience on grass and the home support.

“It’s a good test for both of us,” said Djokovic. “I think he’s been picking his form up, as well. I think his rankings are not doing him justice at the moment. He deserves to be ranked higher.

“He’s one of the guys that you don’t want to face on grass.”

Evans, for his part, knows he has to have the right mindset against the sixth seed.

“He’s done pretty much everything in the game,” he said. “But it’s also my chance to win the match. I have to be competitive.”

‘Temple of tennis’

Krejcikova looked in deep trouble in her opening match before cutting out the errors and finding another gear to see off Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in three sets.

The Czech 17th seed next takes on US player Caroline Dolehide, whom she has faced just once, beating her on clay in the United States in 2019.

Krejcikova has had a miserable time with injuries this year and arrived at Wimbledon with just six matches under her belt in 2025.

But the two-time Grand Slam champion is relishing being back on the hallowed turf of the All England Club, describing walking onto Centre Court for her first-round match as a “very beautiful and just very joyful experience”.

“It’s just great to be back,” she said. “It’s just great to be playing in the temple of tennis. It’s just a very, very special place.”

Jack Draper is the new figurehead of British tennis, taking on a role filled for a generation by the now-retired Andy Murray.

The fourth seed, who meets former finalist Marin Cilic in the second round, appears comfortable with his new status.

“I kind of play every match like my life depends on it anyway,” said the 23-year-old.

Sinner, who has never reached the Wimbledon final, takes on Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic, while five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek faces America’s Caty McNally.